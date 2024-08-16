Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
India: Sheikh Hasina charged with genocide and crimes against humanity

August 15, 2024_ Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been charged with genocide and crimes against humanity following a complaint...

16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been charged with genocide and crimes against humanity following a complaint filed with the International Crimes Tribunal. The complaint was filed by the father of a boy killed by police during a protest against Hasina's government on August 5. The charge relates to violent events that left more than 560 people dead in Bangladesh, sparked by a student movement against a controversial job reservation system. The source of this story is The Asian Age. The International Crimes Tribunal was established to prosecute crimes committed during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

