India: Sheikh Hasina's departure creates challenges for Indian foreign policy

06 August 2024_ Sheikh Hasina's hasty departure from Bangladesh has surprised the Indian government, presenting one of the biggest foreign policy challenges in the region. Despite her shortcomings, Hasina has ensured regional stability, keeping extremist and anti-India forces in check. With the formation of a new military government that excludes his party, the Awami League, and includes opposition forces, India fears for security and economic cooperation. The situation is further complicated by China's growing influence and concerns about terrorism. The news is reported by The Asian Age. Political stability in Bangladesh is crucial for India, which considers the country an essential partner for the development of its north-eastern region.