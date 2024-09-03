India: Shocking revelations in Hema Commission report on violence against women in Malayalam cinema

03 September 2024_ The Hema Commission report, released on August 19, 2024, has exposed serious issues of sexual harassment and abuse in Malayalam cinema, revealing a climate of fear and silence among women in the industry. The commission, comprising industry experts, has heard testimonies from several women who have alleged abuse by prominent industry figures, leading to the resignation of key members, including Mohanlal, president of the Malayalam Film Artistes Association. The Hema Commission was set up in response to a 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault case, which sparked outrage and led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). This information is sourced from newindianexpress.com. The report has sparked calls for similar studies in other Indian film industries, highlighting the need for systemic change to ensure a safe working environment for women.