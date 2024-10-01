India: Si Nonna's Brings Real Neapolitan Pizza to Bangalore

September 30, 2024_ Si Nonna's, the pioneering Neapolitan pizza restaurant, has opened a new location in Bangalore, India, blending Italian tradition with the city's modern palate. Located in the JP Nagar neighborhood, the restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere and a variety of dishes, including the famous Sourdough Pizzas and signature desserts like Tiramisu and Gelato. With a commitment to fresh and high-quality ingredients, Si Nonna's aims to become the go-to place for pizza lovers in Bangalore. The news was reported by biznewsdaily.com. This new restaurant represents a great opportunity for Bangaloreans to discover and enjoy authentic Neapolitan cuisine, helping to strengthen the cultural ties between Italy and India.