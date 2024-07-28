India: Si Nonna's brings the flavor of Naples to Surat

27 July 2024_ Surat welcomes the first Si Nonna's restaurant, famous for its authentic Neapolitan naturally leavened pizzas. This new venue represents an important step in bringing Italian culinary excellence to the heart of Gujarat. Ayush Jatia, founder of Si Nonna's, expressed excitement about the opening, promising a dining experience reminiscent of Naples. The menu includes pizzas, panuozzi and typical Italian desserts such as Tiramisu and ice cream, all prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The news is reported by hospitalitynews.in. Si Nonna's aims to become a point of reference for pizza lovers in India, celebrating the Italian culinary tradition.