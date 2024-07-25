Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
India: Significant increase in railway budget for northern regions

July 25, 2024_ The Government of India has announced a railway budget of Rs 42,312 crore for railways in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and...

India: Significant increase in railway budget for northern regions
July 25, 2024_ The Government of India has announced a railway budget of Rs 42,312 crore for railways in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand for the year 2024-25, a notable increase over previous funding. Notably, Uttarakhand will receive Rs 5,131 crore, while Uttar Pradesh will get Rs 19,848 crore, an increase of 18% compared to the past. The new initiatives will lead to an acceleration in the construction of new tracks and the renovation of train stations, with projects underway in several areas. The news was reported by Sanmarg. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined the importance of completing projects on time, while also seeking cooperation from state governments to facilitate land acquisition procedures.

land acquisition procedures railway budget Uttar Pradesh Bihar
