Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
India: Significant successes for the Indo-British community in the UK 2024 elections

5 July 2024_ Sir Keir Starmer became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after a decisive victory for the Labor Party over the...

06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
5 July 2024_ Sir Keir Starmer became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after a decisive victory for the Labor Party over the Conservatives. Rishi Sunak acknowledged defeat and resigned to the King, marking the end of 14 years of Conservative rule. The Indo-British community achieved notable success with 26 candidates of Indian origin elected, almost doubling their representation compared to the previous legislature. Among the newly elected, Kanishka Narayan became the first MP from a minority ethnic background to represent Wales. Deccan Chronicle reports it. This outcome reflects the growing influence of the Indo-British community in UK politics.

