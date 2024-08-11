Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Sitharaman, Das urge banks to improve deposit collection and lending

August 10, 2024_ Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged banks to focus more on deposit collection and lending to those in need, calling...

India: Sitharaman, Das urge banks to improve deposit collection and lending
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 10, 2024_ Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged banks to focus more on deposit collection and lending to those in need, calling deposit and credit as two wheels that need to work in a balanced manner. At a press conference, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out that there is currently a significant gap between deposit and lending interest rates. Sitharaman announced future meetings with banks to discuss the importance of making deposits more attractive to customers. The Hindu Business Line is the source of this information. Das also informed that trading of sovereign green bonds will soon begin at the International Financial Centre in Gujarat, an initiative that aims to raise funds for green projects.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das credit as two International Financial Centre in Gujarat begin at
Vedi anche
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza