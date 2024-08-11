India: Sitharaman, Das urge banks to improve deposit collection and lending

August 10, 2024_ Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged banks to focus more on deposit collection and lending to those in need, calling deposit and credit as two wheels that need to work in a balanced manner. At a press conference, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out that there is currently a significant gap between deposit and lending interest rates. Sitharaman announced future meetings with banks to discuss the importance of making deposits more attractive to customers. The Hindu Business Line is the source of this information. Das also informed that trading of sovereign green bonds will soon begin at the International Financial Centre in Gujarat, an initiative that aims to raise funds for green projects.