India: Smog Envelops Delhi, Air Quality Emergency Plan Kicks In

October 22, 2024_ Delhi was enveloped in a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday morning, with air quality deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 317 at 9 am, prompting authorities to activate Phase II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes a ban on the use of coal and firewood. Several areas of the capital, including Mundka and Bawana, were classified in the ‘very poor’ category. The minimum temperature in Delhi was 20.4 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 93 percent. This was reported by The Asian Age. Weather officials forecast clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius.