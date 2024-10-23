Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Smog Envelops Delhi, Air Quality Emergency Plan Kicks In

October 22, 2024_ Delhi was enveloped in a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday morning, with air quality deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category. The...

India: Smog Envelops Delhi, Air Quality Emergency Plan Kicks In
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ Delhi was enveloped in a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday morning, with air quality deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 317 at 9 am, prompting authorities to activate Phase II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes a ban on the use of coal and firewood. Several areas of the capital, including Mundka and Bawana, were classified in the ‘very poor’ category. The minimum temperature in Delhi was 20.4 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 93 percent. This was reported by The Asian Age. Weather officials forecast clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
smog Envelops Delhi pistola very very very poor
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza