June 27, 2024_ The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, addressed the joint session of Parliament, congratulating the newly elected members. Murmu stressed the importance of serving the country and praised the success of the recent general elections, which saw a record turnout of 64 million voters. He also mentioned the need to address recent exam leaks, promising impartial investigations and harsh punishments for perpetrators. The President also spoke about the economic progress and banking reforms that have strengthened India's banking sector. Sanmarg reported that Murmu highlighted the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and promoting competitive federal cooperation. The speech also touched on issues such as climate change and food security, highlighting India's role as a global problem solver.