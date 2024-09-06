India: Speedy justice for crimes against women hampered by inefficiencies

06 September 2024_ Special courts for crimes against women in India, despite a government program, face a high percentage of pending cases, nearly 50%. The recent rape of a young doctor in Kolkata has sparked protests and exposed shortcomings in investigations and justice. The Bengal government has introduced a new law to speed up trials, but structural and policy challenges continue to hinder the effectiveness of the courts. As reported by timesofindia.indiatimes.com, the current situation calls for significant intervention to ensure justice and support for victims. Special courts, created to deal with gender-based crimes, are essential in a context where violence against women is a serious and persistent problem.