India: Stalin calls for caste-based census

June 26, 2024_ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate a caste-based census with the national decennial census. Stalin stressed the need for updated socio-economic data to help disadvantaged communities and ensure equitable development. He recalled that the last caste census dates back to 1931 and that contemporary data is crucial for formulating effective policies. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly supported this demand in a unanimous resolution. The Free Press Journal reports it. The resolution and supporting documents have been sent to the Prime Minister's Office for immediate attention.