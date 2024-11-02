Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
India: Stock Market Rises Strongly During Muhurat Trading

02 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
02 November 2024_ The Indian stock market rallied during Muhurat Trading, the traditional pre-Diwali trading session, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing in the green, gaining 0.42% and 0.41%, respectively. This led to an overall increase in investor wealth of ₹3.39 lakh crore. All sectoral indices closed in the green, with heavy buying in the auto, public sector, consumer goods and oil and gas sectors. The session marked a positive start to the Diwali festivities, suggesting a favourable outlook for the market in the coming days, The Hindu Business Line reported. Muhurat Trading is an annual event that celebrates the start of the new commercial year according to the Hindu calendar, attracting investors from across the country.

