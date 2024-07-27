India: Stock markets hit new highs on IT and banking stocks

July 27, 2024_ India's major stock indices beat expectations, hitting new highs on Friday, supported by gains in the IT, banking and auto sectors. The Sensex gained 502.01 points to close at 66,060.90, while the Nifty 50 rose 150.75 points to settle at 19,564.50. The broader market also participated in the rally, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rising 0.85 per cent and 0.92 per cent respectively. Among Sensex stocks, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank registered top gainers, while Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and NTPC were major losers. The news is reported by The Hindu Business Line. The total trading volume on the BSE reached ₹4,567.89 crore, while the NSE recorded turnover of ₹6,789.45 crore.