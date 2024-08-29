Cerca nel sito
 
India: Study Opportunities in Italy for Indian Students in Milan

India: Study Opportunities in Italy for Indian Students in Milan
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ Italy is emerging as a preferred study destination for Indian students, offering courses in management, architecture and design. The 'Milano Meravigliosa' event, organized by Uni-Italia in collaboration with the Italian Embassy and the Cultural Center of the Italian Embassy in New Delhi, highlighted the educational opportunities available in Milan. The Italian Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli, highlighted the importance of student mobility in strengthening ties between the two countries. The meeting was attended by interested students and representatives of Indian academic institutions, highlighting the growing interest in Italian education. The news is reported by educationtimes.com. Milan, known for its academic excellence and vibrant cultural environment, continues to attract talent from all over the world.

in Evidenza