Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
India: Sukhendu Shekhar Ray summoned by Kolkata police for defamation over doctor's murder

India: Sukhendu Shekhar Ray summoned by Kolkata police for defamation over doctor's murder
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Kolkata police have summoned Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray for allegedly spreading misinformation about the brutal murder of a young woman doctor. Ray had claimed that a dog unit was sent to the crime scene three days after the body was found, but the police have denied this. The summons follows other notices issued to public figures, including actress Locket Chatterjee and two doctors, for spreading false information. The source of this story is the news website सन्मार्ग. The murder has sparked public outrage and protests across India, highlighting growing concerns over women's safety in the country.

