India: Supreme Court Alleges Online Identity Theft of Its President

August 28, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has filed a cyber crime complaint against a social media account that impersonated Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and asked for money for a cab. The complaint was filed after Chandrachud noticed a viral message on social media. The Supreme Court's security branch later registered a first report with the cyber crime branch. This was reported by hindustantimes.com. DY Chandrachud is the 50th Chief Justice of India, a key figure in the country's judiciary.