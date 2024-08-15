India: Supreme Court allows retrospective taxation of mining activities

August 15, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has ruled that states can impose and collect mining taxes retrospectively from April 1, 2005. The decision came in response to a series of petitions challenging the validity of the amendment to the Mines and Minerals Act, 2015, which allowed such taxation. The petitioners argued that retrospective taxation was unconstitutional and violative of the principles of natural justice, but the Court upheld the lawfulness of the amendment. The Court also stressed that the amendment seeks to fill gaps in existing legislation and ensure that states receive their fair share of mining revenues. The Hindu Business Line reports. This ruling could have a significant impact on state revenues and regulation of the mining sector in India.