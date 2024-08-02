Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
India: Supreme Court extends 'creamy layer' to SC/ST reservations

01 August 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has issued a historic ruling that extends the application of the 'creamy layer' to reservations for...

India: Supreme Court extends 'creamy layer' to SC/ST reservations
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has issued a historic ruling that extends the application of the 'creamy layer' to reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). In a 6-1 verdict, the Court ruled that states can now identify and grant rights to a 'creamy layer' within these categories, to ensure true equality. This decision modifies a previous judgment from 2004, stating that SCs and STs are not homogeneous groups. The source of this news is The Free Press Journal. The 'creamy layer' refers to the more affluent members of these communities, who do not require reserves to access employment and educational opportunities.

