India: Supreme Court grants bail to CM Kejriwal

12 July 2024_ The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to its national leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The AAP called this decision a 'victory for truth'. The party also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating 'another conspiracy' against Kejriwal. The Supreme Court granted bail pending further investigation. The Asian Age reports it. Kejriwal is the leader of the Delhi government and the case concerns alleged irregularities in the city's liquor policy.