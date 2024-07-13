Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Supreme Court grants bail to CM Kejriwal

12 July 2024_ The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to its national leader and Delhi Chief Minister...

India: Supreme Court grants bail to CM Kejriwal
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

12 July 2024_ The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to its national leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The AAP called this decision a 'victory for truth'. The party also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating 'another conspiracy' against Kejriwal. The Supreme Court granted bail pending further investigation. The Asian Age reports it. Kejriwal is the leader of the Delhi government and the case concerns alleged irregularities in the city's liquor policy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bail The Asian Age reports it policy case the city's liquor policy
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza