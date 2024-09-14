India: Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

September 13, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to a tax policy scandal. The judges ruled that Kejriwal's prolonged detention was an unjust deprivation of liberty, imposing a bail of Rs 10 lakh. The court also ruled that Kejriwal will not be allowed to make public comments on the case and must be present at all court hearings. The decision has raised questions about the legality of the arrest by the CBI, India's investigative agency, which followed alleged abuses in Delhi's tax policy. The news was reported by The Hindu. Arvind Kejriwal is the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and has received the prestigious Magsaysay Award for his work in the fight against corruption.