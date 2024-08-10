India: Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

09 August 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after 17 months in detention in connection with the Delhi tax policy case. The court criticised the delays in the trial, pointing out that there were over 400 witnesses and thousands of documents, making a speedy trial unlikely. Sisodia, who had been in custody for a long time, will now be released from prison following the court's decision. The court stressed that keeping Sisodia in custody under such circumstances would violate his fundamental right to personal liberty. The news was reported by The Hindu. Manish Sisodia is an Indian politician and member of the Aam Aadmi Party, known for his role in managing Delhi's tax policy.