India: Supreme Court grants maintenance to divorced Muslim women

10 July 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has ruled that divorced Muslim women can claim maintenance from their ex-husbands under section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The decision was made by a panel of Justices BV Nagarathana and Augustine George Masih, who rejected a Muslim man's appeal against the maintenance order issued by the Supreme Court. Section 125 of the CrPC provides maintenance for wives, children and parents who cannot support themselves, including divorced women who have not remarried. The ruling is based on historical precedents, such as the Shah Bano case of 1985, which had already established the right to maintenance for divorced Muslim women. The Hindu reports it. The Supreme Court's decision further strengthens the rights of Muslim women in India by granting them post-divorce financial support.