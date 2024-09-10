Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
India: Supreme Court orders doctors to resume work after protests

09 September 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has given a two-day ultimatum to doctors to resume work, warning that failure to comply with the order...

India: Supreme Court orders doctors to resume work after protests
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
09 September 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has given a two-day ultimatum to doctors to resume work, warning that failure to comply with the order will lead to disciplinary action. The decision came in the wake of the case of a female trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 5. The court stressed the importance of safety for doctors and demanded that the West Bengal government take immediate steps to ensure a safe working environment. The court also ordered the removal of the victim's images from social media, The Hindu reported. The case has sparked protests across the world, highlighting concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals in India.

