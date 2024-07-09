India: Supreme Court orders probe into irregularities in NEET-UG exam

July 8, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has said that if the integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam has been compromised due to the spread of questions on social media, a fresh exam will be required. The court sought accountability from the authorities, referring the matter for further review and directing the CBI to furnish a report by Wednesday. More than 30 petitions have been submitted regarding irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 exam, with some calling for the exam to be retaken. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra are also hearing a plea by over 50 successful candidates from Gujarat to prevent cancellation of the exam. The Hindu Business Line reports that the NTA, responsible for conducting the exam, acknowledged the allegations but said canceling the exam would be counterproductive. The matter will be reviewed on Thursday.