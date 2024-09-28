India: Supreme Court questions effectiveness of Air Quality Commission

September 27, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has questioned the effectiveness of the Commission for Air Quality (CAQM) in reducing pollution, saying its directives have only a temporary impact. During a hearing, the judges highlighted the total non-compliance with the provisions of the CAQM Act, seeking evidence of concrete action against violators. The court ordered the CAQM to submit a report on the state of pollution and measures taken by October 3. The CAQM responded by saying its actions have led to significant improvements in air quality, The Hindu reported. The commission, set up to address pollution issues in the National Capital Region and surrounding areas, is tasked with monitoring and managing measures to combat air pollution.