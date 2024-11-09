India: Supreme Court Recognizes Minority Status for Aligarh Muslim University

08 November 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has ruled that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is entitled to minority status under Article 30 of the Constitution. The decision was taken by a bench of the Court with a vote of 4 to 3. This recognition is significant for the Muslim community in India, as AMU is one of the leading educational institutions for Muslims in the country. The ruling could have a positive impact on the management and funding of the university. The news was reported by The Asian Age. Aligarh Muslim University, located in Aligarh, was founded in 1875 and plays a crucial role in higher education for Muslim students in India.