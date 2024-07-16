Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
India: Supreme Court rejects D.K.'s appeal Shivakumar

15 July 2024_ The Supreme Court of India rejected the appeal of the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, against a CBI probe for...

India: Supreme Court rejects D.K.'s appeal Shivakumar
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
15 July 2024_ The Supreme Court of India rejected the appeal of the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, against a CBI probe for allegedly possessing assets beyond his declared income. The application to quash the FIR filed by the CBI was rejected by the bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma. Shivakumar had contested the probe alleging that it was initiated without the necessary authorization under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also mentioned the seizure of Rs 41 lakh during a raid in 2017. This was reported by Vartha Bharati. The probe was authorized by the state government in 2019, but later revoked by the new Congress-led government.

