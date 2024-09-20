Cerca nel sito
 
India: Supreme Court rejects Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel's pleas on revenue recalculation

September 19, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has rejected the pleas of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to recalculate their Adjusted Gross Revenue...

20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has rejected the pleas of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to recalculate their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liabilities. The companies had sought corrections in AGR calculations, reduction in penalties and interest rate adjustments. With this decision, Vodafone Idea's debt has increased to Rs 70,320 crore for FY24. The source of this news is The Hindu Business Line. Telecom in India is a crucial sector, and the decisions of the Supreme Court significantly affect the operations of the companies involved.

in Evidenza