Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
India: Supreme Court rules bail is the rule in UAPA case

India: Supreme Court rules bail is the rule in UAPA case
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has ruled that bail should be the rule and detention the exception in cases involving the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Justices Ashok Bhushan and M.R. Shah said that the prosecution cannot deny bail unless there are reasonable grounds to believe that the charges are credible. Further, it is the prosecution’s duty to prove that the accused is likely to commit an offence if released. This decision was taken while granting bail to an accused in a UAPA case, who had been in jail for over five years with the trial nowhere near its conclusion, The Free Press Journal reported. The court also noted that the accused had no criminal antecedents and there was no evidence to suggest that he was likely to reoffend.

