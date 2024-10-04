India: Supreme Court rules caste-based discrimination in prisons unconstitutional

04 October 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has declared caste-based discrimination in prisons unconstitutional, mandating amendments to prison manuals in several states. The ruling requires all states and the central government to review and amend relevant laws within three months. The decision, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, highlights the importance of dignity for prisoners and the need to reform colonial laws. This landmark judgment seeks to remove discriminatory rules against de-notified tribes and habitual offenders, addressing the fundamental rights of equality and human dignity. The news is reported by The Hindu. The ruling is a significant step towards reforming the prison system in India, a country with a long history of caste-based discrimination.