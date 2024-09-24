India: Supreme Court rules that viewing and possession of child pornography are crimes

September 23, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has ruled that viewing and possession of child pornography is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The decision overturns a Madras High Court judgment that had declared downloading and viewing child pornography non-punishable. The judges pointed out that the High Court had erred gravely in dismissing the criminal charges and reinstated the case against the accused. The Court also suggested that the POCSO Act be amended to replace the term “child pornography” with “Child Sexually Exploitative and Abusive Material”. The news was reported by The Hindu. The POCSO Act was introduced in India to protect children from sexual offences and ensure their safety.