India: Supreme Court upholds validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

October 18, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, which confers citizenship to a specific class of migrants from Bangladesh to Assam. The five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, dismissed arguments that the section violates the right to equality. The court ruled that Section 6A has not led to dramatic demographic change and stressed the importance of stringent implementation of laws against illegal immigration. The news was reported by The Hindu. Section 6A was introduced in 1985 following the Assam Accord, which aimed to resolve tensions over immigration in the region.