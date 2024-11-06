India: Supreme Court upholds validity of Uttar Pradesh madrasa education law

November 5, 2024_ The Supreme Court of India has upheld the validity of the Madrasa (educational institutions providing religious and academic training) Education Act, 2004 in Uttar Pradesh, overturning an earlier Allahabad High Court ruling that it was unconstitutional. The court ruled that the law does not violate the principle of secularism and serves to standardize the level of education in madrasas. The ruling comes as a major relief to around 1.7 million madrasa students, as the High Court had ordered the closure of schools and transfer of students. The ruling was issued after a hearing involving several lawyers and representatives of the Uttar Pradesh government. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The law aims to ensure quality education for madrasa students.