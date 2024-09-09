India: Suspected mpox case under investigation, government reassures

08 September 2024_ A man who recently travelled to a country with mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease, the Union Health Ministry said. The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is in stable condition, with the government assuring that there is no cause for alarm. Samples have been taken from the patient and tests are underway to confirm the presence of mpox. The news was reported by thehindu.com. Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can cause severe symptoms and is mainly transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.