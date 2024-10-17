India: Swearing-in ceremony for new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

October 16, 2024_ Nayab Singh Saini has been unanimously elected as the new Chief Minister of Haryana and his swearing-in ceremony will be held on Thursday. The event will be attended by senior political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar, was the face of the BJP in the recent state elections, where the party won a third term. The ceremony will be held in Chandigarh, where a meeting of the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the NDA-ruled states will also be held, Deccan Chronicle reported. The BJP won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member Haryana assembly.