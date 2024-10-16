Cerca nel sito
 
India: Tamboli Castings attends the 75th Astronautical Congress in Milan

October 15, 2024_ Tamboli Castings, a subsidiary of BSE-listed Tamboli Industries Limited, has been invited by ISRO to participate in the 75th...

16 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Tamboli Castings, a subsidiary of BSE-listed Tamboli Industries Limited, has been invited by ISRO to participate in the 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) to be held in Milan, Italy from October 14 to 18. The company is the only representative from the casting and machining sector among the 20 Indian companies present at the event, where ISRO is the main sponsor. Organized by the International Astronautical Federation, the congress will bring together industry leaders and innovators from across the world, with a special focus on space technologies. As reported by livestorytime.com, the event is a prime opportunity to showcase India’s capabilities in the aerospace field, underscoring India’s commitment to a future of self-reliance and innovation.

