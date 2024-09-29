Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
India: Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle, Udhayanidhi Stalin Appointed Deputy CM



India: Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle, Udhayanidhi Stalin Appointed Deputy CM
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ DMK Youth Secretary and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 3:30 pm today at Raj Bhavan. Udhayanidhi Stalin will also be given the Planning and Development portfolio, in addition to his current duties. The news was reported by The Hindu. The DMK, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is a prominent political party in Tamil Nadu, known for its commitment to social justice and regional development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
