India: Tamil Nadu govt assures completion of Chennai Metro Phase II

October 26, 2024_ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has assured that the state government is making every effort to complete Phase II of the Chennai Metro project as per schedule. Speaking to Union Planning Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Stalin expressed confidence that the project, which involves an investment of Rs 63,246 crore and is 118.9 km long, will be completed on time. Rs 19,229 crore has been spent so far on Phase II, which follows the success of Phase I, which was completed in 2007 and serves around 3.5 lakh passengers per day. This was reported by The Hindu. The Chennai Metro project is a joint initiative between the central and state governments, which is a key to improving public transport in the Tamil Nadu capital.