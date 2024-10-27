Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Tamil Nadu govt assures completion of Chennai Metro Phase II

October 26, 2024_ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has assured that the state government is making every effort to complete Phase II of the...

India: Tamil Nadu govt assures completion of Chennai Metro Phase II
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has assured that the state government is making every effort to complete Phase II of the Chennai Metro project as per schedule. Speaking to Union Planning Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Stalin expressed confidence that the project, which involves an investment of Rs 63,246 crore and is 118.9 km long, will be completed on time. Rs 19,229 crore has been spent so far on Phase II, which follows the success of Phase I, which was completed in 2007 and serves around 3.5 lakh passengers per day. This was reported by The Hindu. The Chennai Metro project is a joint initiative between the central and state governments, which is a key to improving public transport in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu by The hindu been spent
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza