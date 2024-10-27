India: TATA Aircraft Complex inaugurated in Gujarat for military aircraft production

October 27, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat on October 28, 2024. This facility marks a significant milestone as it is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India, dedicated to the production of the C-295. The complex will support the entire life cycle of the C-295 aircraft, contributing to India’s self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing. This news was reported by The Asian Age. The initiative is part of India’s strategy to reduce dependence on defense imports and promote indigenous manufacturing capabilities.