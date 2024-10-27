Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: TATA Aircraft Complex inaugurated in Gujarat for military aircraft production

October 27, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara,...

India: TATA Aircraft Complex inaugurated in Gujarat for military aircraft production
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat on October 28, 2024. This facility marks a significant milestone as it is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India, dedicated to the production of the C-295. The complex will support the entire life cycle of the C-295 aircraft, contributing to India’s self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing. This news was reported by The Asian Age. The initiative is part of India’s strategy to reduce dependence on defense imports and promote indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This facility marks Gujarat TATA Aircraft Complex as it
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza