India: Tata Electronics starts construction of chip plant in Assam

August 03, 2024_ Tata Electronics has inaugurated construction of a chip assembly and testing plant in Jagiroad, Assam, with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, expected by 2025. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the The plant will generate 15,000 direct jobs and between 11,000 and 13,000 indirect ones. Around 1,000 local talents have already been hired and are receiving training at different facilities in India. The project is seen as an opportunity to boost the region's tech ecosystem, as reported by The Asian Age. The plant will focus on sectors such as automotive and artificial intelligence, contributing to the economic development of Assam.