Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Telangana Chief Minister Promotes Kshatriya Community for Hyderabad Development

August 18, 2024_ Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the significant role of the Kshatriya community in the development of Hyderabad...

India: Telangana Chief Minister Promotes Kshatriya Community for Hyderabad Development
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the significant role of the Kshatriya community in the development of Hyderabad at the 'Abhinandana Sabha' event. Reddy assured political opportunities for the community members and called for investment in the Future City, promising government support for the construction of the Kshatriya Bhavan. He also praised prominent personalities from the community, such as actor Krishnamraju and star Prabhas, highlighting their contribution to the film industry. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The event took place in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, a state in southern India, known for its rich cultural history and urban development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
community collettività the event took place Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza