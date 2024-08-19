India: Telangana Chief Minister Promotes Kshatriya Community for Hyderabad Development

August 18, 2024_ Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the significant role of the Kshatriya community in the development of Hyderabad at the 'Abhinandana Sabha' event. Reddy assured political opportunities for the community members and called for investment in the Future City, promising government support for the construction of the Kshatriya Bhavan. He also praised prominent personalities from the community, such as actor Krishnamraju and star Prabhas, highlighting their contribution to the film industry. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The event took place in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, a state in southern India, known for its rich cultural history and urban development.