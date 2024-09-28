India: Telangana Govt mobilizes funds to write off farm loans

September 27, 2024_ The Telangana government has initiated measures to raise Rs 9,000 crore to write off farm loans of 5.54 lakh farmers who were left out of the previous phases of the scheme. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the finance department to raise the funds by the Dasara festival, with an aim to provide this relief as a festive gift by mid-October. Earlier, the government had already mobilised Rs 10,000 crore for the first three phases of the scheme, benefiting over 22.38 lakh farmers. The source of this news is Deccan Chronicle. The scheme aims to ensure that every farmer family can get loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, irrespective of the number of members who have incurred debts.