Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Telangana Govt mobilizes funds to write off farm loans

September 27, 2024_ The Telangana government has initiated measures to raise Rs 9,000 crore to write off farm loans of 5.54 lakh farmers who were...

India: Telangana Govt mobilizes funds to write off farm loans
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ The Telangana government has initiated measures to raise Rs 9,000 crore to write off farm loans of 5.54 lakh farmers who were left out of the previous phases of the scheme. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the finance department to raise the funds by the Dasara festival, with an aim to provide this relief as a festive gift by mid-October. Earlier, the government had already mobilised Rs 10,000 crore for the first three phases of the scheme, benefiting over 22.38 lakh farmers. The source of this news is Deccan Chronicle. The scheme aims to ensure that every farmer family can get loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, irrespective of the number of members who have incurred debts.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lakh farmers farmer family can farmer lachi
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza