August 10, 2024_ Landslides in Wayanad district, Kerala, caused by heavy rains, have left more than 400 people dead and many missing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the region to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has called for the landslides to be declared a national disaster, but current legislation does not provide for such a classification. The source of this news is Vartha Bharathi. The landslides have affected several villages, including Punjirimattom and Meppadi, highlighting the region's vulnerability to extreme natural events.