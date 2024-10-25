India: Terrorist attack on army vehicle in Gulmarg

October 24, 2024_ An army vehicle was targeted near Botapather in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening. The attack left a civilian porter dead and four soldiers injured, while the vehicle belonged to the 18 Rashtriya Rifles, which is serving in the area. In another incident, a non-local worker was injured in Pulwama, marking the third attack on non-local workers in the Kashmir Valley in the past week, The Hindu reported. Local authorities and security forces responded quickly after the attack, highlighting the rising tension in the region.