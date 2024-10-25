Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
India: Terrorist attack on army vehicle in Gulmarg
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ An army vehicle was targeted near Botapather in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening. The attack left a civilian porter dead and four soldiers injured, while the vehicle belonged to the 18 Rashtriya Rifles, which is serving in the area. In another incident, a non-local worker was injured in Pulwama, marking the third attack on non-local workers in the Kashmir Valley in the past week, The Hindu reported. Local authorities and security forces responded quickly after the attack, highlighting the rising tension in the region.

Tag
An army Alleanza Nazionale Local authorities Jammu e Kashmir
