November 3, 2024_ Terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir are increasing, culminating in a major attack in Srinagar, where a major grenade attack was launched. The attack hit a crowded area near a radio station, injuring at least 12 civilians. Following the incident, Kashmir police launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators, while three terrorists were killed in separate clashes in the region, Pragativadi reported. The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is complex, with frequent clashes between Indian security forces and militant groups, many of which are supported by external elements, such as Pakistan.