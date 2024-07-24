Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
India: The Aprilia RS 457, the Italian super sports bike that conquers the Indian market

23 July 2024_ The Aprilia RS 457 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles on the Indian market, representing an innovative supersport produced in...

24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
23 July 2024_ The Aprilia RS 457 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles on the Indian market, representing an innovative supersport produced in India at a competitive price compared to Yamaha and Kawasaki. This model, which combines Italian design and high performance, was recently tested in real conditions, exceeding the already high expectations that emerged on the track. The RS 457 stands out for its captivating appearance, with details that highlight Italian craftsmanship, such as the elegant front and LED headlights. The news is reported by bikewale.com, highlighting how Italy continues to influence the global motorcycle sector. Aprilia, a leading brand in the motorcycle scene, demonstrates how innovation and design can also meet in an Indian production context.

