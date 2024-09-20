India: The Darzi Group Launches Ermenegildo Zegna’s Exclusive 10 Mil Mil Fabric

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
20 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ The Darzi Group, one of India’s leading luxury menswear brands, recently hosted the exclusive launch of Ermenegildo Zegna’s 10 Mil Mil limited fabric series at Taj Mansingh Hotel in New Delhi. This event marked a new milestone in the brand’s legacy of sartorial excellence by showcasing one of the finest fabrics ever crafted by the iconic Italian manufacturer. The event was attended by notable personalities including the Italian Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli, and Ermenegildo Zegna’s DEA Division Director, Alessio Ferracin. The Darzi Group continues to set new standards in bespoke fashion, offering its customers an unparalleled luxury experience, as reported by 24x7newsworld.com. This collaboration with Zegna highlights the importance of Italian heritage in the fashion industry and its significant impact in India as well.

in Evidenza