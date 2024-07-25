India: The Indian passport ranks 82nd in the Henley Passport Index 2024

24 July 2024_ The Henley Passport Index 2024 revealed that the Indian passport occupies the 82nd place in the global ranking. Indian citizens can access 58 countries without the need for a visa, while the Singapore passport has been recognized as the most powerful, allowing visa-free entry to 195 destinations. In second place are France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain, with access to 192 countries. The ranking also highlights that neighboring Pakistan ranks 100th. The news was reported by Sanmarg, underlining the importance of this data for Indian travelers and international relations.