Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
India: The men's hockey team advances to the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics

04 August 2024_ The India men's hockey team has reached the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics, defeating the fearsome Great Britain team in the...

05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
04 August 2024_ The India men's hockey team has reached the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics, defeating the fearsome Great Britain team in the quarter-finals. After a 1-1 draw at the end of 60 minutes of play, India prevailed 4-2 on penalties, thanks to an excellent performance from goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored the first penalty, followed by three more hits to secure the victory. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati. The Indian team, which won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is aiming to improve on its result in Paris.

